BRIEF-VWR acquires MESM Ltd
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeats to cover additional snaps)
Feb 12 Capio Publ AB
* Q4 operating result (EBITDA) was SEK 285 mln (293) with an operating margin of 8.1 pct
* Says proposed dividend SEK 0.50 per share (0.00)
* net sales were SEK 3,512 mln (3,452) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intec Pharma reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids