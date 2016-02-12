(Repeats to cover additional snaps)

Feb 12 Capio Publ AB

* Q4 operating result (EBITDA) was SEK 285 mln (293) with an operating margin of 8.1 pct

* Says proposed dividend SEK 0.50 per share (0.00)

* net sales were SEK 3,512 mln (3,452)