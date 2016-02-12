BRIEF-Bank of Montreal says Bill Downe intends to retire as CEO
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017
Feb 12 Gc Investment SA :
* Q4 revenue 2.3 million zlotys ($587,709.21) versus 11.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 1.9 million zlotys versus loss of 32.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9135 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017
COPENHAGEN, April 7 Denmark's government aims to raise the maximum penalty for money laundering to eight years in prison from the current six years, Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen told lawmakers on Friday.
LONDON, April 7 A Canadian trade deal with post-Brexit Britain will be made once the UK has put together a new deal with the European Union, Canada's finance minister said on Friday.