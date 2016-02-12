Feb 12 NSI NV :

* FY net rental income 91.3 million euros versus 109.2 million euros ($123.48 million) year ago

* FY result after tax 63.8 million euros versus loss of 136.9 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate as of 31 Dec. 2015 stood at 77.3 percent versus 79.9 percent year ago

* The portfolio increased from 1,056.7 million euros (end 2014) to 1,203.5 million euros (end 2015)

* Expects to improve the occupancy rate of the total portfolio

* Proposesl final dividend of 0.14 euro per share, resulting in a total dividend of 0.27 euro per share for 2015 (2014: 0.25 euro)