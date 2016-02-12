Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Gn Store Nord :
* Says Q4 EBITA 522 million Danish crowns versus 519 million seen in Reuters poll
* Says Q4 EBITA for headset unit GN Netcom 210 million crowns versus 203 million crowns seen in Reuters poll
* Says Q4 EBITA for hearing aid unit GN Resound 340 million crowns versus 344 million crowns seen in Reuters poll
* Says expects organic growth of 7 percent in 2016
* Says to pay 0.99 crowns per share versus 1.04 crowns in Reuters poll
* Says expect 2016 profit before tax around 1.52 billion crowns
* Says expect 2016 EBITA around 1.72 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)