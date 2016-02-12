Feb 12 Gn Store Nord :

* Says Q4 EBITA 522 million Danish crowns versus 519 million seen in Reuters poll

* Says Q4 EBITA for headset unit GN Netcom 210 million crowns versus 203 million crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Says Q4 EBITA for hearing aid unit GN Resound 340 million crowns versus 344 million crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Says expects organic growth of 7 percent in 2016

* Says to pay 0.99 crowns per share versus 1.04 crowns in Reuters poll

* Says expect 2016 profit before tax around 1.52 billion crowns

* Says expect 2016 EBITA around 1.72 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)