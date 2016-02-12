BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Alandsbanken Abp :
* Q4 net interest income 14.8 million euros versus 12.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 loan losses 1.1 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit 5.3 million euros versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 0.60 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017