Feb 12 Efore Oyj :

* Q4 operating loss ex. items 2.3 million euros versus loss 0.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 net sales 19.8 million euros versus 21.4 million euros year ago

* Board of directors will propose that no dividend be distributed

* Network market is predicted to remain stable in 2016

* Estimates its net sales of financial year 2016 to be higher than 2015

* Sees results from operating activities without one-time items to be positive.

* Long term financial target is to reach 10 pct EBIT level and an average annual net sales growth of 5-10 pct Source text for Eikon:

