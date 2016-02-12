BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Indre Sogn Sparebank :
* Q4 net interest income 12.1 million Norwegian crowns versus 13.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 0.2 million crowns versus 1.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 2.3 million crowns versus 2.1 million crowns year ago
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017