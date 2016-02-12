Feb 12 Biogaia Ab

* Says proposes distribution and separate listing of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT) subsidiary

* To finance IBT's first clinical trial, company has capital need of around SEK 100 mln, planned to be raised through a rights issue in Q2 with preferential rights for IBT's shareholders

* Mar 29 set to be first day of trading in IBT's shares on Nasdaq First North