BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Holand og Setskog Sparebank
* Reports Q4 net interest and commissions income of 24.8 million Norwegian crowns ($2.90 million) compared to 23.9 million crowns a year ago
* Q4 loan losses are 2.6 million crowns compared to 3.9 million crowns a year ago
* Q4 net profit is 6.3 million crowns compared to 6.1 million crowns a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5430 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017