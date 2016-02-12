Feb 12 Hammerson Plc :

* Hammerson completes acquisition of Grand Central, Birmingham, and signs joint venture with CPPIB

* Entered into a 50:50 JV with Canadian Pension Plan Investment board for ownership of Grand Central, with Hammerson acting as asset manager on behalf of joint venture

* Joint venture pricing terms are equivalent to terms for Hammerson's acquisition of shopping centre

* Following completion of joint venture, Hammerson's total acquisition costs for 50 pct of Grand Central will be £175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)