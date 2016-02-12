BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Hammerson Plc :
* Hammerson completes acquisition of Grand Central, Birmingham, and signs joint venture with CPPIB
* Entered into a 50:50 JV with Canadian Pension Plan Investment board for ownership of Grand Central, with Hammerson acting as asset manager on behalf of joint venture
* Joint venture pricing terms are equivalent to terms for Hammerson's acquisition of shopping centre
* Following completion of joint venture, Hammerson's total acquisition costs for 50 pct of Grand Central will be £175 million
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017