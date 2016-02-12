US STOCKS-Futures drop on weak jobs data, Syria strike jitters
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 12 Premier Oil Plc
* Co and Noble Energy issued a termination notice to Ocean Rig on Feb. 11 2016, terminating contract with immediate effect
* Will no longer be drilling Chatham exploration well during current campaign
* In discussions with Falkland Islands government regarding possibility of drilling this prospect in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)
April 7 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, said on Friday its Chief Operating Officer Darryl White will step up to be chief executive in November, succeeding Bill Downe who will retire.
* Chico's FAS, Inc. declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: