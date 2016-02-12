BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Cairn Homes Plc
* Cairn Homes and Hines Ireland announce housing deal for Cherrywood
* Eur 30.7 million agreement to deliver in excess of 300 new homes
* Eur 30.7 million agreement to deliver in excess of 300 new homes

* Planning applications for key initial infrastructure were lodged in late 2015 and work is well underway to submit planning applications for town centre in mid 2016 to deliver first homes on site
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017