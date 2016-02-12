Feb 12 Kabel Deutschland Holding AG :

* Q3 net profit of 66 million euros ($75 million)or 0.74 euros per share (versus a net profit of 73 million euros or 0.82 euros per share in Q3 of last year)

* Q3 revenue grew by 6.8 pct year on year to 548 million euros

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.7 pct year on year to 257 million euros with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.8 pct

* Sees FY 2015/2016 mid to high single-digit revenue growth compared to fiscal year 2014/15

* Reiterates FY 2015/16 guidance from May 18, 2015