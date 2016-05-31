BRIEF-Nordnet to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
(Corrects Q4 net loss in headline and text to 375,443 zlotys from 309,852 zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)
May 31 Marka SA :
* Q4 revenue 4.0 million zlotys ($1.01 million) versus 3.9 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 net loss 375,443 zlotys versus profit 803,488 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9475 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage: