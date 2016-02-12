Feb 12 CellaVision AB :

* Q4 operating profit 16.4 million Swedish crowns versus 16.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net sales 61.6 million crowns versus 72.5 million crowns year ago

* Proposes an increased dividend of 1.50 crown per share for 2015 (1.00) Source text for Eikon:

