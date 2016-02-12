BRIEF-VWR acquires MESM Ltd
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
Feb 12 CellaVision AB :
* Q4 operating profit 16.4 million Swedish crowns versus 16.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 61.6 million crowns versus 72.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposes an increased dividend of 1.50 crown per share for 2015 (1.00) Source text for Eikon:
* Intec Pharma reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids