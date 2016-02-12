BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Investors House Oyj :
* Buys K Oy Jyväskylän Jokivarrenpuisto
* K Oy Jyväskylän Jokivarrenpuisto owns 44 apartments in Jyväskylä Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017