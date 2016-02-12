BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Grupa Jaguar SA :
* Q4 revenue 771,471 zlotys ($197,514) versus 324,740 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 304,975 zlotys versus profit of 486,430 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9059 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017