BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Q4 operating income 184.8 million Swedish crowns ($22.03 million) versus 139.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 91.4 million crowns versus 41.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3878 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017