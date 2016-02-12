UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Medion AG :
* 9-month EBIT 23.4 million euros ($26.41 million) versus 29.0 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 1.071 billion euros versus 1.011 billion euros year ago
* 9-month consolidated profit 18.9 million euros versus 23.5 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1KffHOj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources