Feb 12 Supergroup Plc :

* Result of secondary placing of director's ordinary shares in Supergroup Plc

* Julian Dunkerton sold exactly 4.0 million ordinary shares in company placed at a price of 1,200 pence per share

* Following share sale Julian Dunkerton holds 22,088,944 ordinary shares in company, representing 27.2 percent of company's issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)