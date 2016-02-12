BRIEF-VWR acquires MESM Ltd
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Oslo Børs has received an application from Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S for delisting of the company's shares from Oslo Axess
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intec Pharma reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids