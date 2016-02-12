BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Sentula Mining Ltd :
* Takeover Regulation Panel has granted a ruling to waive requirement for a mandatory offer by associated entities
* Ruling over offer by Regarding Capital Management, on behalf of clients, and JB Private Equity Investors Partnership
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017