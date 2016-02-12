Feb 12 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Q4 revenue 15,000 Norwegian crowns versus 130,000 crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 31.4 million crowns versus loss 15.1 million crowns year ago

* For FY 2016, expects core cost base to be in range of 58 - 66 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

