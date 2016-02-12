BRIEF-VWR acquires MESM Ltd
VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
Feb 12 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Q4 revenue 15,000 Norwegian crowns versus 130,000 crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 31.4 million crowns versus loss 15.1 million crowns year ago
For FY 2016, expects core cost base to be in range of 58 - 66 million crowns

* Intec Pharma reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids