Feb 12 Vidis SA :

* Q2 2015/2016 revenue 18.9 million zlotys ($4.8 million)versus 18.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2015/2016 net profit 1.9 million zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Says after first 6 months of FY 2015/2016 exceeded its FY net profit forecast of 0.97 million zlotys by 117 percent 

* Says after first 6 months of FY 2015/2016 completed its FY revenue forecast of 46 million zlotys in 62.6 percent