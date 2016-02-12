UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Mauritius Oil Refineries Ltd :
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 group revenue of 345.8 million rupees versus 326.9 million rupees last year
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group profit before taxation 17.1 million rupees versus 16.1 million rupees last year Source text: bit.ly/1XnmNSR Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources