Feb 12 Johnston Press Plc
* Proposed acquisition
* Conditionally agreed to acquire business and certain
assets of i from independent print limited through a wholly
owned subsidiary for a total consideration of 24 mln stg,
* Acquisition to be satisfied as to £22 million in cash on
completion and as to £2 million in cash on 20 april 2017.
* Acquisition would create uk's fourth biggest news
publishing group
* 24 mln stg consideration for deal will be satisfied from
group's existing cash resources
* Expected cost savings and revenue synergies are to
provide additional benefits.
* Consideration of 24 mln stg represents 4.6x i's unaudited
"carve-out" operating profit of 5.2 mln stg in year ended Sept.
27 2015
* Expected cost savings and revenue synergies are to
provide additional benefits
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: