Feb 12 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015 revenue of 1.54 billion rupees versus 1.37 billion rupees year ago

* Says the co is confident that results for third quarter should improve on last year

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before income tax 327.8 million rupees versus 267.0 million rupees last year

"Global economic environment remains volatile and uncertain"