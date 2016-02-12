Feb 12 ESI Media
* Independent becomes the first national newspaper to
embrace a global, digital-only future
* Has also confirmed that it will sell i newspaper to
johnston press, subject to johnston press shareholder approval
* New editorial bureaux will open in Europe, the Middle East
and Asia, and the U.S. operation will be expanded
* We will cease to print The Independent and Independent On
Sunday
* The Independent's last paper edition is expected to be on
Saturday March 26 and the last Independent on Sunday is expected
to be on the March 20
* Significant number of employees are expected to move
across to Johnston Press under the transfer of undertakings
regulations, known as TUPE
* Site is profitable and is expected to see revenue growth
of 50 pct this year.
* ESI media will create 25 new digital content roles
* There will be some redundancies among editorial employees,
the number of roles affected will be confirmed following a
consultation period
* Move has no bearing on the status of evening standard,
which continues to grow as a profitable and successful newspaper
brand
