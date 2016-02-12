UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Rapala VMC Corp :
* Continues to buy back own shares
* To start buying back up to 100,000 own shares, equaling to some 0.25 pct of all shares
* Maximum amount to be used for the acquisition is 500,000 euros ($563,650)
* Repurchasing of shares starts on Feb. 15 at earliest and will end on March 31 at latest Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources