* Continues to buy back own shares

* To start buying back up to 100,000 own shares, equaling to some 0.25 pct of all shares

* Maximum amount to be used for the acquisition is 500,000 euros ($563,650)

* Repurchasing of shares starts on Feb. 15 at earliest and will end on March 31 at latest

