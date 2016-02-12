BRIEF-Bank of Montreal says Bill Downe intends to retire as CEO
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017
Feb 12 MCB Group Ltd :
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before tax 2.01 billion rupees versus 1.84 billion rupees last year
* Qtrly net interest income of 2.18 billion rupees versus 2.05 billion rupees year ago
* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 net fee and commission income 879.9 million rupees versus 787.6 million rupees last year
* Says group results for FY 2015/16 are projected to improve compared to last year Source text: bit.ly/1QbLlOZ Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, April 7 Denmark's government aims to raise the maximum penalty for money laundering to eight years in prison from the current six years, Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen told lawmakers on Friday.
LONDON, April 7 A Canadian trade deal with post-Brexit Britain will be made once the UK has put together a new deal with the European Union, Canada's finance minister said on Friday.