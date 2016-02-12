Feb 12 Easy Software AG :

* Legal proceedings for indemnities

* Received judgement from District Court Duisburg concerning payment of damages to Easy Software by Easy Solutions GmbH, Manfred A. Wagner and Josef Gemeri

* Action against former member of supervisory board Wolfgang Gluecks was dismissed

