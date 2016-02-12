Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 2intellect.Com SA :
* Q4 revenue 266,197 zlotys ($68,048) versus 546,607 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 45,554 zlotys versus a loss of 21,900 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9119 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)