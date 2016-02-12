BRIEF-Eniro says final approval from lenders credit committees delayed until next week
* Delay in final approval from the lending banks' credit committees
Feb 12 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :
* DEAG and Till Broenner enter into an exclusive partner agreement for live business
* Long-term partnership between subsidiary DEAG Classics AG and Till Broenner involves core areas of promoter in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and in Great Britain Source text: bit.ly/1RvYDVL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says On 3 April Telia Company received a new letter from the tax authority in Nepal with a request to submit a tax return regarding the divestment of Ncell in 2016.
* BeWhere Holdings -signed agreement with a provider of armoured car transportation to provide asset management solutions for armoured cars fleet in u.s.