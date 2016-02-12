Darryl White named CEO of BMO Financial Group
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
Feb 12 Grupa Emmerson SA :
* Q4 revenue 141,348 zlotys ($36,077) versus 59,274 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 1.4 million zlotys versus loss 3.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9179 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
* Adequate liquidity levels will enable it to pursue its funding plan
COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares rose for a ninth straight session on Friday to close at their highest in nearly four months helped by positive sentiment over continued foreign buying in blue chip stocks.