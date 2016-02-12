Darryl White named CEO of BMO Financial Group
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
Feb 12 Halk REIT :
* FY revenue of 99.7 million lira ($34.05 million) versus 86.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 57.4 million lira versus 61.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9283 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
* Adequate liquidity levels will enable it to pursue its funding plan
COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares rose for a ninth straight session on Friday to close at their highest in nearly four months helped by positive sentiment over continued foreign buying in blue chip stocks.