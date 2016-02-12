BRIEF-Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia sells Swissmed GP
* Sells 10 shares of Swissmed GP to two people, the shares represent 100 pct stake in the unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 12 Swissmed Prywatny Serwis Medyczny SA :
* Q3 2015/2016 revenue 4.4 million zlotys ($1.12 million) versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 2015/2016 net profit 34,000 zlotys versus loss of 906,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9216 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
