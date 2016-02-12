UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Makora SA :
* Q4 net loss 746,838 zlotys ($190,486) versus loss of 1.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 revenue 0 zlotys versus 126,952 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9207 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources