BRIEF-Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 1 trial of ERK inhibitor KO-947
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 1 trial of ERK Inhibitor KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Stem Cells Spin SA :
* Q4 revenue 984,281 zlotys ($251,137) versus negative revenue 151,865 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 493,389 zlotys versus loss of 229,524 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 1 trial of ERK Inhibitor KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 7 Germany's Biotest has agreed to be bought by Chinese investor Creat Group Corp in a cash deal valuing the blood plasma products maker at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), including debt.
* Merck receives complete response letter from the U.S. FDA for Tecos study with Sitagliptin