BRIEF-Bank of Montreal says Bill Downe intends to retire as CEO
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017
Feb 12 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Net Asset Value (NAV) per Jan. 31, 2016 275.2 million Swedish crowns ($32.82 million) (Dec. 2015: 284.9 million crowns)
* NAV per share down 3.4 pct in January Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3843 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, April 7 Denmark's government aims to raise the maximum penalty for money laundering to eight years in prison from the current six years, Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen told lawmakers on Friday.
LONDON, April 7 A Canadian trade deal with post-Brexit Britain will be made once the UK has put together a new deal with the European Union, Canada's finance minister said on Friday.