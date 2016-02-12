BRIEF-VWR acquires MESM Ltd
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
Feb 12 Novo Nordisk
* Novo Nordisk A/S: proposed changes in composition of the board of directors of Novo Nordisk
* Says Thomas Paul Koestler and Eivind Kolding do not seek re-election
* Intec Pharma reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids