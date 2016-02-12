Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Swedbank chairman says main reason for dismissing former ceo was need to take bank in different direction

* Swedbank chairman says report to fsa influenced timing of decision on former ceo

* Swedbank chairman says current situation not good for swedbank

* Swedbank chairman says bank made aware of possible criminal activity by former ceo by whistleblower

* Swedbank chairman says not aware that any customers have been affected