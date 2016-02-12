Feb 12 Sun International Ltd

* H1 diluted adjusted heps are likely to be between 309 and 351 cents per share (15 pct to 25 pct) lower than 410 cents reported last year

* H1 headline loss per share is likely to be between 450 to 490 cents per share (-221 pct to -232 pct), compared to 372 cents earnings of last year

* H1 EBITDA is expected to be between 2 pct below and 1 pct above r1 611 million reported last year

* H1 loss per share is likely to be between 430 to 470 cents per share (-151 pct to -155%), compared to 849 cents earnings of last year