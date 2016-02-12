Feb 12 Kri Kri Milk Industry SA :

* A. Oikonomou increases his stake in company to 13.361% from 0.054% 

* S. Tsivanos decreases his stake in company to 12.097% from 20.552% 

* E. Tsivanou decreases her stake in company to 18.602% from 29.482%

* S. Tsivanou decreases her stake in company to 12.097% from 20.552% 

* Ch. Tsivanou decreases her stake in company to 18.517% from 29.398% Source text: bit.ly/1XnPxe8

