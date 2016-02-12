BRIEF-Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia sells Swissmed GP
* Sells 10 shares of Swissmed GP to two people, the shares represent 100 pct stake in the unit
Feb 12 Lavipharm SA :
* Transfers all assets of Lavipharm Laboratories INC to Thallium Holding Company to repay its 2 USA-based units' debt
* Transaction will significantly affect positively the consolidated results of 2016 Q1
* Value of assets of unit Lavipharm Laboratories INC is 27.3 million euros ($30.64 million)
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
April 7 Merck & Co said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined an application to include information on the labels of its diabetes drugs - Januvia and Janumet - that the treatments do not raise the risk of major heart problems.
