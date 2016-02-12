Feb 12 Lavipharm SA :

* Transfers all assets of Lavipharm Laboratories INC to Thallium Holding Company to repay its 2 USA-based units' debt

* Transaction will significantly affect positively the consolidated results of 2016 Q1 

* Value of assets of unit Lavipharm Laboratories INC is 27.3 million euros ($30.64 million) Source text: bit.ly/1mwPHTa

