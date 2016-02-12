BRIEF-Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia sells Swissmed GP
* Sells 10 shares of Swissmed GP to two people, the shares represent 100 pct stake in the unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 12 Krasfarma :
* Says decreases stake in Teploservis LLC to 7 pct from 45 pct Source text - bit.ly/1oanh2X
April 7 Merck & Co said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined an application to include information on the labels of its diabetes drugs - Januvia and Janumet - that the treatments do not raise the risk of major heart problems.
