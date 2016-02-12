Darryl White named CEO of BMO Financial Group
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
Feb 12 Klepierre SA :
* Successfully placed 500 million euros ($561.4 million) of 10-year senior notes
* Bond was priced at a 130 bps margin above swap rate which translates into a coupon of 1.875 pct
* 10-year, 500 million euro bond maturing Feb. 19, 2026; oversubscribed 3.5 times
* Will use proceeds of this bond issuance to reimburse outstanding 526 million euros bond maturing in March 2016, with a 4.25 pct coupon
* Natixis, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and ING acted as active bookrunners in this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
* Adequate liquidity levels will enable it to pursue its funding plan
COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares rose for a ninth straight session on Friday to close at their highest in nearly four months helped by positive sentiment over continued foreign buying in blue chip stocks.