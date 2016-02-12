Feb 12 Mobimedia Solution SA :

* Aitellu AB raises stake in company to 8.98 pct from 4.46 pct via purchase of 3.3 million shares

* Bardinoco Ltd raises stake in company to 30.56 pct from 0.69 pct via buy of 21.5 million shares

* Global Direct Partners AB raises stake in company to 25.05 pct from 0.05 pct via purchase of 18 million shares

* LXCCoin Ventures Ltd sells its entire 76.74 pct stake in the company via sale of 55.3 million shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)