BRIEF-Eniro says final approval from lenders credit committees delayed until next week
* Delay in final approval from the lending banks' credit committees
Feb 12 Mobimedia Solution SA :
* Aitellu AB raises stake in company to 8.98 pct from 4.46 pct via purchase of 3.3 million shares
* Bardinoco Ltd raises stake in company to 30.56 pct from 0.69 pct via buy of 21.5 million shares
* Global Direct Partners AB raises stake in company to 25.05 pct from 0.05 pct via purchase of 18 million shares
* LXCCoin Ventures Ltd sells its entire 76.74 pct stake in the company via sale of 55.3 million shares
* Says On 3 April Telia Company received a new letter from the tax authority in Nepal with a request to submit a tax return regarding the divestment of Ncell in 2016.
* BeWhere Holdings -signed agreement with a provider of armoured car transportation to provide asset management solutions for armoured cars fleet in u.s.