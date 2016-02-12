Feb 12 TBC Bank'i Ss :
* Announces completion of 10-year subordinated loan
agreement in amount of $50 million and 5-year senior loan
agreement in same amount with Asian Development Bank
* Parties signed an agreement on a technical assistance
grant of $500,000 provided by ADB in support of TBC's ongoing
SME Academy
* TBC bank signs $50 million subordinated loan, $50 million
senior loan, and a $500,000 technical assistance agreements with
Asian Development Bank
* Two loan facilities are available for TBC bank in either
euro, dollar or Georgian lari.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)