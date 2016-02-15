BRIEF-Asia Development Capital to acquire China Commerce for 5.5 mln yen
* Says it will acquire 80 percent stake of China Commerce for 5.5 million yen, effective April 21
Feb 15 Texton Property Fund Ltd
* Anticipates that dividend per share for six months ended 31 December 2015 will be 51.38 cents per share or greater, being 15 pct higher than 44.68 cents per share for 6 months ended 31 Dec 2014
* Results reflect impact of investment into united kingdom, decline in value of south african rand, impact of capital raising, accretive investments and a reduction in vacancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.