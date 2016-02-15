RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 City Of London Investment Group Plc :
* Funds under management of $3.8 billion (£2.6 billion) at 31st December 2015. This compares with $4.2 billion (£2.7 billion) at beginning of this financial year on 1st July 2015
* Revenues representing group's management charges on FUM, were £11.8 million (2014: £12.2 million)
* FUM at 31st January 2016 of $3.5 billion (£2.5 billion)
* Profit before tax of £3.6 million (2014: £4.3 million)
* Maintained interim dividend of 8p per share payable on 11th March 2016 to shareholders on register on 26th February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: