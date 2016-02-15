Feb 15 City Of London Investment Group Plc :

* Funds under management of $3.8 billion (£2.6 billion) at 31st December 2015. This compares with $4.2 billion (£2.7 billion) at beginning of this financial year on 1st July 2015

* Revenues representing group's management charges on FUM, were £11.8 million (2014: £12.2 million)

* FUM at 31st January 2016 of $3.5 billion (£2.5 billion)

* Profit before tax of £3.6 million (2014: £4.3 million)

* Maintained interim dividend of 8p per share payable on 11th March 2016 to shareholders on register on 26th February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)